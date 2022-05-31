they were invited to ratify the exercise, not to sign results- Akere

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Osun state on Tuesday, protested against the conduct of the primary election across the state.

The members, majorly party delegates from the 30 local government areas, it was gathered, converged on Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, to ratify the outcome of the exercise.

However, Vanguard gathered that the delegates became agitated when they were asked to sign documents that will form the ratification of the outcome without the names of supposed winners of the exercise on the documents.

A delegate who identified himself as Kunle disclosed that they were shocked when “they were ordered to sign documents, which they said were results sheet, but no names were on them.

“We cannot ratify the exercise on black sheets, let the names of those who won the exercise at different levels be written on the documents, then we can ratify it. We did not elect the aspirants as delegates, they were elected through a direct primary, so, their names should be there before we append our signatures on the documents presented before us”, he said.

However, the Special Adviser to Governor Gboyega Oyetola, Hon. Sunday Akere in an interview stated that nobody presented them with blanket documents to sign, saying, they were only invited to come and ratify the results which some of them are ready to do but were disturbed to do so by those who perceived their chances were not auspicious in the exercise.

“We thought, we should do it at the government house to make it easier and faster but, when we saw the development, they had to be referred to their various constituencies for the exercise”, he added.

See photos of protesters: