Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The ambitious members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State on Wednesday have been urged to prioritise the re-election of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola over their personal interests.

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, Babatunde Ayeni gave the admonition during a special prayer session held for Oyetola’s re-election in Ilesha, Osun State.

Ayeni, who is representing Ijesa South Federal Constituency, showed his nomination form to APC members and disclosed that despite his ambition he launched a group of 1000 teams to champion awareness for Oyetola ahead of July 16, 2022 governorship election.

He described the achievements of Governor Oyetola within his first term in office as a pointer to further greatness in the state and charged the electorate to reconsider him for reelection.

“This time around, it might be somehow attic and anything that’s happening concerning political issues needed to be committed into the hands of God. We must prioritise Oyetola’s re-election over our ambitions in the 2023 General Election.”