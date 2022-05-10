.

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, weekend, said he has done administering the state in the last three and half years of his administration, noting that despite paucity of fund, he has delivered on his campaign promises.

He also stated that the opposition parties cannot in anyway stop his re-election in Osun July 16 governorship election.

The governor said this during inauguration and launching of N5 million fund raising for the construction of Secretariat of Osun Chapter of Blacksmith, Welders, Iron Benders & Metal Technician Association of Nigeria (BWIAN), in Osogbo.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said his administration would continue to provide enabling environment for small scale businesses to thrive.

He said since inception, his administration has embarked on infrastructural development, providing soft loans for small businesses, ensuring adequate security, as well as, coming up with tax-friendly policies for business owners.

Oyetola also said it was evident that this administration has also done excellently well in the area of health, education, infrastructure, empowerment and security , prompt payment of workers’ salaries and pensions, among others.

The governor, while giving assurance to do more in his second term, urged the electorate not to allow those who lacked adequate knowledge of good governnace to deceive them.

He, also urged the electorate to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) and the cards to support him in the coming election.

He said the report by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that the rate of collection of PVC by registered voters in the state was low was not encouraging, noting that PVC remains the power of the relectorate to ensure continuity of administration and called on the people to obtain their cards and vote for him on the election day.

In his remarks, the Senate Spokesperson, Senator Ajibola Bashiru, who was the Father of Day, said the government would always encourage and support small scale industries.

Bashiru also urged members of the association to support the re-election of the governor in July 16 governorship election in the state.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the association, Deacon Sunday Obidokun, said that the association was ready to partner with government to reduce unemployment rate in the state.

Obidokun, however, appealed to government to assist members of the association with soft loans and assured that they were ready to support Oyetola’s re- election.