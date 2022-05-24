Governor Gbeyega Oyetola of Osun State

Our achievements show depth inprogressive ideology —Gov

By Shina Abubakar

OSOGBO—MONARCHS and citizens across towns, communities and villages in Ayedaade Local Government Area, yesterday, commended Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State for being a promise keeper and an outstanding performer, assuring him that his reelection is guaranteed.

This came as Oyetola continued his re-election campaign in Ode-Omu, Orile-Owu and Gbongan, following the flag-off in Ife, on Thursday.

The Olufi of Gbongan, Oba Adetoyese Oyeniyi, commended the governor for his impressive record in less than four years, adding that “your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan.”

Oba Oyeniyi said: “I say it everywhere I have the opportunity to speak that you have done so much, and I’m grateful to God for helping you this far. It is a must that you consolidate the good works you’ve done, and that is why another four years is necessary.

“We know your desire to govern Osun is not for selfish gains or interest and that is why your reelection is our collective project here in Gbongan.”

Also speaking, the Alayegun of Ode Omu, Oba James Oladipupo, described Governor Oyetola as a fulfilment of God’s promise to Osun, adding that his performance in three-and-a-half years showed that he was raised to fix Osun.

Oba Oladipupo said: “God made a promise to Osun and fulfilled it with the emergence of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola. Those who are observant will know that there have been tremendous and significant changes in Osun since he became governor, and he will do even better if trusted with the mandate again.

“I appeal to you all not to work against the fulfilment of God’s promise. Rather, let us join hands with the man who has been ordained for this great task. I believe that come July 16, he will emerge victoriously.”

The President of Ode-Omu Descendant Association, Akin Olaniyi, who described Oyetola as a “private sector administrator and financial wizard”, lauded him specifically for looking into the plight of workers in the state, among other things.

On his part, the Olowu of Orile-Owu, Oba Daud Akinfalabi, also pledged the readiness of the Owu community to support Oyetola’s reelection on the strength of his performance.

While addressing a mammoth crowd at the campaign venues, Governor Oyetola said his performance in the last three-and-a-half years is proof of his depth in progressive ideology.

Oyetola said: “You handed me the mandate as your governor four years ago, and through the help of God, I did not disappoint you. I trust that you are not going to deviate this time around.

“Our works have shown that we are not neophytes in politics. In 1983, I had the privilege of sitting and interacting with Baba Awolowo, and that attests to the fact that I understand the concept of progressive governance. We are not in government to struggle for relevance, we came to serve, and we came to fix Osun.

“We have taken note of other concerns, and we will attend to all in due time. But we must also remind you that this is an effort that requires collaboration. That is why we are appealing for your support, before, during and after the election, to enable us to fix the state.

“Osun is at a very delicate phase in history. Let us entrust its leadership to hands that have been tested, not gamblers or jesters, or those who think Osun is for sale.”