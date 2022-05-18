~We have tried to be fair and above board- IPAC Chair

The attention of Inter Party Advisory Council( IPAC), Osun State council has been drawn to a spurious claim by the Osun State PDP Governorship campaign Council accusing the council of bias and partisanship in the manner we responded to an online video where Senator Ademola Adeleke was heard saying he has arrived the state with ‘foreign currency of various denominations for the governorship polls.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of the council, Comrade Wale Adebayo and Secretary, Dr Tosin Odeyemi, said they found the statement laughable, ludicrous and farcical.



We have nothing but admiration for the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke and all the candidates of political parties participating in the election

Like they say, a clear conscience fears no accusation. If the campaign organization of Senator Adeleke has anything against the Governor of the State, they should rather say it instead of raising allegation they can’t substantiate.

We have faulted the Governor’s policies in the past especially when it is against the interest of the good people of the state.

Let it be known that IPAC is unbiased and our plea to all political parties is to behave fairly and in accordance with rules. No politicians ambition is worth the blood of any osun indigenes.

We also found a distractive statement credited to a faceless group which calls itself Alliance of Collaborating Political Parties( ACPP), led by One Wole Adedoyin, calling for the removal of IPAC Chairman.

The statement by the body is reckless, frivolous and distasteful.

The body had earlier call for the removal of Osun IPAC Chairman following his undemocratic romance with the APC government.

‘ It is imperative that we set the record straight. We have absolutely no relationship with the All Progressives Congress ( APC), apart from being a member of IPAC.

IPAC said the action by ACPP is hasty and irresponsible. We could pardon them because we are in the season. He is an hired agent of the Peoples Democratic Party and we urge him not to disrupt the peace of the state for a filthy lucre.

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) urge stakeholders in the political parties to work harmoniously to have a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.

We equally implored the eligible voters to turn out en-masse and vote for their preferred candidates and ensure their votes counts.

The era of vote-buying and selling is over. The electorate should not mortgage their destiny for electoral porridge. They should vote according to their conscience as the ultimate power belongs to the people.