.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Chairman of Accord party in Osun, Pastor Victor Akande has urged electorates in the state to resist vote buying ahead of the July 16 governorship poll.

He stressed the need to fight the menace to change the narrative of bad governance at different level of governance in the country.

Akande while speaking with Journalists at the Osun state Correspondent chapel in Osogbo described the statement of money for poll credited to PDP candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke as reprehensible.

Ahead of the 2022 Osun state governorship election, the chairman of the Accord party, Victor Akande on Tuesday urged the electorate in the state to fight the menace of vote-buying in the coming poll slated for July 16th.

He warned that the electorate must be wary of collecting money from candidates before they are voted for.

“It is unfortunate that a candidate of a party, Senator Ademola Adeleke make such a statement that the election will be fire for fire. We must ensure a peaceful guber poll in Osun State in 2022. The statement he made revealed the state of intellectual capacity.

“The issue of vote-buying that he raised while addressing his supporter is condemnable. The electorate must fight vote-buying while political parties must ensure an end to voter apathy in the coming poll. We must fight the evil of vote-buying. We must understand that governance is not about business but in this, they have turn it to a business. The Accord Party is not going to be involved in vote-buying.”

He also denied the rumour that the candidate of Accord party, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi is been used by the incumbent governor, Adegboyega Oyetola to deplete the influence of PDP in the state.