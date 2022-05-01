.

By Chidi Nkwopara, OWERRI.

Nigerians have been enjoined to imbibe the spirit of unity and love if the country would meaningfully forge ahead as a nation.

The Vice President, VP, Professor Yemi Osibanjo, made the plea weekend in Owerri, at the solemnization of the holy matrimony of Governor Hope Uzodimma’s daughter, Oprah and her husband, Henry Ohaeri, at Maria Assumpta Cathedral, Owerri.

While tracing all the problems facing Nigeria to a lack of unity and love, the VP said: “We need unity and love in Nigeria. These are the necessary ingredients that will make Nigeria better and greater. We all need to learn from the realities and principles of marriage.

“In marriage, two different people from different backgrounds, are brought together and they become one. This should be a lesson for Nigerians.”

Earlier in a homily, the Catholic Archbishop Emeritus of Owerri Archdiocese, Most Rev. Anthony J. V. Obinna, again raised the alarm that “insecurity still pervades the land”, adding that there was nothing on the ground to show that the end was close.

His words: “We live in a land almost overtaken by insecurity and with no end in sight. Nigeria is in distress and the palpable distress also reaches us here.

“We have since observed that all the security personnel in the land, appear largely unable or incapable of securing the citizens. In spite of the massive security personnel around us, we still have reports of massive insecurity in the country.

“Today, Nigerians are moving faster to eternity than what it used to be before now. We have sinned terribly in this land.

The traces of sin abound in Igboland, Yorubaland and even Fulani areas. No area is free from our terrible sins. We all have to repent, go down on our knees in total penitence and ask God to forgive us and bless our land.”

Continuing, Archbishop Obinna decried the glaring inequalities and marginalization in the land.

His words: “These inequalities have sadly generated a lot of misgivings in the land. Our country has been steadily going down, from 1966 till date.

“I am in love with the elder statesman, Ayo Adebanjo. I don’t know him personally. I am, however, in love with his persistent call on the Yoruba people to support Ndigbo in 2023.

Welcoming his guests, Governor Hope Uzodimma commended them for gracing the event, despite their crowded schedules.

Apart from the Vice President, other dignitaries that attended the ceremony included the Senate President, members of the National Assembly, some serving and past governors, ministers and traditional rulers, including Etsu Nupe, Ooni of Ife and Obi of Onitsha.

