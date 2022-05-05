Osinbajo at the Traditional Rulers’ Council

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has described traditional rulers as the closest to the people while seeking their support for his presidential ambition under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Osinbajo, who visited the Traditional Rulers’ Council on Thursday in Calabar, said that traditional rulers were the closest to the people, hence they play an important role in the growth of the country.

He told them that having served as Vice President for seven years, he has garnered enormous experience in governance.

His words: “I am here to seek your support and prayers; the traditional institution is the closest to the people. The influence and control you exercise in your different domain are very important.

“I have served as Vice President for seven years; within this period, it has been a great fortune having been exposed to governance. My experience will be useful for governance, especially in solving our nation’s challenges,” he said.

On his part, HRM, Etinyim Etim-Okon Edet, Chairman of Cross River Traditional Rulers’ Council, said that the traditional rulers will be greatly involved in who becomes the next president of Nigeria.

Edet said that they will ensure that the right persons are elected into the presidency, National Assembly, state governors and houses of assembly in 2023.

“We want a president, governors and National Assembly members that would be responsible to Nigerians and do justice to our laws.

“Let us assure you of our support as you move around the country. You are in our prayers.

“We are going to use our traditional methods to ensure that the right persons are elected into political offices; we wish you well in your aspiration,” he said.

