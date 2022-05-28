By Steve Oko

Popular gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu allegedly killed by her husband is for burial June 25, Vanguard has gathered.

She will be buried at her father’s compound in Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State, according to a family source.

The 42-year old was said to be a victim of domestic violence, a sad development that led to her early grave.

Osinachi who shot into the limelight with the hit “Ekwueme“, which has been viewed 72 million times on YouTube, died in an Abuja hospital on April 8.

The mother of four was a lead singer at the Dunamis International Gospel Centre.

Initially, it was reported that the Osinachi died of throat cancer, but shortly after the news of her death went viral, her family and friends lamented that her marriage to Peter Nwachukwu was regrettable.

BBC Igbo monitored by Vanguard, quoted her family member as saying she will be intered in her father’s compund at Isuochi.

Some of her family members also told BBC Igbo that they plan to return the bride price, which her husband, Mr Nwachukwu, paid as part of her marriage rites.

Her death has drawn global condemnation against domestic violence against women.

