By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A group under the aegis of Mothers Against Domestic Violence, MoAdV, has joined their voice with millions of people around the world to condemn the death of the renowned gospel artist, Oshinachi Nwachukwu, adding that the next pandemic, after COVID-19 is domestic violence, which must be stopped at all cost.



The group also called for alleviation of hurt, pain and suffering from domestic abuse and to provide emotional health support and enhancement to all mothers, adding that its vision is to end the hurt, emotional, financial, physical, psychological, social, and in all its forms and ramifications by 2030.



Speaking in Lagos during the inauguration of MoAdV, the Chief Executive Officer of LiveWell Initiative (LWI), Pharm. Bisi Bright said that the founding of the group was a fallout of the heightened domestic violence in the country, adding that the recent passing of the popular gospel artiste, Osinachi further motivated the launch of the initiative.



In her keynote address, Co-founder of Women in Business Administration and Politics, Mrs Adeola Azeez said that Nigeria in recent time has recorded a surge in cases of domestic violence.



“According to a poll conducted by NOIPolls Limited and Project Alert, 54 per cent of Nigerians have either suffered from one form of domestic violence or know someone who has suffered from it.

Azeez, who doubles as the Matron of MoAdV, however, tasked all parents that they have enormous responsibility to ensure that they raise children that will not continue the circle, adding that the society suffers from the effect of failed parenting, hence, the need to take parenting responsibilities seriously.



Also speaking on a topic, “Towards Emotional Stability in Marriage”, Dr Olajumoke Koyejo, a Mental and Emotional Health Specialist and Consultant Psychiatrist, noted that depression is the leading cause of disease-related disability among women, adding that it is much more common among childbearing women than men.



, with female and male risk ratios roughly 2:1., saying being married as compared with being single is an independently associated with high risk for common mental disorder in women.

