By Emmanuel Okogba

Victor Osimhen may just have dashed the hopes of Arsenal and Premier League fans who were hoping to see the energetic forward in the league next season after his latest revelation.

Osimhen, 23, during an interview with Napoli based radio station, Kiss Kiss said he wants to remain in the Serie A and fight for the Scudetto with the club and coach, Luciano Spalletti.

“Spalletti is a top manager and, along with his staff, they really helped me to improve my movement.

ALSO READ:

“I hope to continue with Luciano Spalletti as manager for many years,” Osimhen who leads the club’s scorers chart for this season said.

Asked about his injury, he said, “For a few months now, I’ve felt completely fine. The doctors tell me I can even go on the pitch without a mask.

“I want to tell Napoli fans that we’ll fight to win the league next year, we can do it”,

Osimhen has held down the position of the leading marksman for the club since he joined from Ligue 1 side, Lille.

The Super Eagles forward, despite spending some time away from action due to injury, returned and continue with his scoring run.

Although the club failed in its bid to win the Scudetto this term, they are assured of Champions League football next season and another opportunity to fight for their first league title in over three decades.