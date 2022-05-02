By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has flagged off construction work on the 39 kilometer Tse Gbinde-Fada-Wergba road in Saghev Council ward of Guma Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

The road links Guma and Logo LGAs of the state, an area where armed herdsmen had time without number successfully launched attacks on the local inhabitants and communities on that axis of the state who hardly received help due to lack of access road.

Flagging off the project Monday at Tse Utam, the Governor said it was in line with his government’s drive to open up the rural communities and ensure security and development for the rural dwellers.

The Governor stated that the 39 kilometers road which would gulp N1.5billion would have five bridges, several box and ring culverts.

He said “our government has to cough out the amount despite paucity of funds because of the desire of our administration to open up rural roads to enhance security and the economic wellbeing of the people.”

Governor Ortom also assured that the road alongside the Tomatar-Agenke-Tse Ginde road, which had earlier been flagged off covering 93 kilometres would be completed and commissioned before the end of his tenure.

He advised the people to take ownership of the projects in their domains by ensuring that they support the contractor and protect the equipment as well as materials from being stolen.

The Contractor, Engineer Michael Vaatia expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for his deliberate policy of encouraging indigenous contractors and assured that he would execute the project to specifications.

Earlier, the President-General of Saghev Development Association, SDA, Mr. Amande Tsea said the people would not forget in a hurry what the Governor had done for them by undertaking the construction of the road.

The Governor later commissioned the health facility built at Tse Tseen by the Victim Support Fund, VSF in conjunction with the Benue State Government.

Vanguard News Nigeria