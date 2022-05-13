Governor Samuel Ortom

….says account meant or upkeep of IDPs

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has berated the Economic and Financial Crime Commission for freezing the bank account of the Benue State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, meant for the upkeep of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in the State.

He challenged the commission to come clean in its fight against corruption and stop being selective in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Governor Ortom spoke Friday in Makurdi when he received a delegation of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 15 participants from the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja who are on study tour of the State.

He questioned the rationale behind the action of the anti-graft agency, stating that the funds in the account were donations from individuals and corporate organizations who were deeply concerned about the plight of the IDPs.

The Governor said “the anti corruption agency has exhibited the height of impunity by its selective war against financial crimes in the country, a situation where the EFCC harasses innocent citizens on politically motivated grounds is unacceptable.

“The Commission should beam its searchlight on corrupt serving officials in the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari who have turned the purchase of the N100million presidential nomination forms of the APC for the forthcoming general elections into a bazaar.”

Governor Ortom also called on the Federal Government to rise to its constitutional responsibility to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, stressing that security was paramount if the country must develop economically.

He commended the participants for choosing Benue State as part of their study tour and urged them to take the study seriously and proffer practical solutions to solving the insecurity challenges that had bedeviled the nation.

Earlier, leader of the delegation and a directing staff of NISS, Godwin Ometu told the Governor that the course was a flagship programme of NISS and the Syndicate Two was in Benue State to enable participants obtain first-hand information concerning governance, development and security situation.

He explained that the course with the theme “Global Climate Challenge; Prospects and Priorities for Economic Development” was aimed at fostering interagency synergy and impacting the participants to tackle insecurity challenges, noting that the course participants were drawn from various security formations within and outside Nigeria.