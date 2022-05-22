By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state has promised to complete the N6.5billion

Benue State Geographic Information Service, BENGIS, project where work has reached an advanced stage, before he exits office.

The Governor who gave the assurance weekend when he inspected ongoing work on the project as well as the ongoing construction work on selected Makurdi township roads, expressed satisfaction with the speed and the quality of work done on the said projects.

Some of the road projects which were inspected by the Governor includes the 0.5km John Kwaghgba street, the 1.3 km Low Cost, Naka road to Gbangban road.

Others were the 2.5km Igbo Agbenyi to Kua Community behind the Modern Market in Agboughul with the drainages currently being constructed and the 2.1km Kanga Akanya to Lucy Aluor Street, which terminates at Otukpo road.

Speaking after the inspection, Governor Ortom stated that the Low Cost to Gbangban road would be completed in two weeks while the Igbo Agbenyi to Kua Community road beside the Makurdi Modern Market road would also be completed before his administration winds down next year.

Work is also ongoing on the 2km St. Dominic School road and the 1.9km Jemtor Anyiin street to Adom Gande extension to Uhoo Street with a spur at John Ujoh Street.

The Governor commended the contractors for not disappointing the government by carrying out quality jobs, stressing that “the feedback I receive from the residents indicates that they are happy with the pace of work and quality of the project.”

He maintained that his priority was to rehabilitate and reconstruct more roads within Makurdi and other major towns in the state as resources would permit in order to make life meaningful for the people.

On the BENGIS project, Governor Ortom said “my administration is keen to complete the project to enhance land administration and issuance of Certificates of Occupancy as well as generate more revenue for the Government.”

He assured that the Government would sustain steady release of funds for the project to ensure its timely completion.