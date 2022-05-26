.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police at Force headquarters disclosed on Thursday that Popular Ibadan-based broadcaster, Oriyomi Hamzat, was arrested in Ibadan by it’s detective from the Force Intelligence Bureau operatives in connection with a case of Cyber Bullying currently under investigation.

Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi stated that “Oriyomi’s Oriyomi’s arrest was sequel to his refusal to honour Police invitation severally, which prompted the police to secure a warrant for his arrest.

“We are looking into the petition written against him on his violation of the Cyber Crime Act, 2015, and necessary action will be taken to do justice in the matter.”

