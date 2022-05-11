By Precious Chukwudi



As momentum gathers for the grand finale of AMVCA 2022, Africa Magic in association with Multichoice Nigeria has said via their communication channel that they would host celebrity movie stars and film directors from Hollywood.

The awards night is Saturday, May 14.

According to them, the visiting Hollywood stars will be led by Tasha Smith, an actress, director and producer known for her role in the acclaimed film ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ and its sequel, ‘Why Did I Get Married, Too?’.

She will be joined by Bayo Akinfemi, a cast member of the popular television series, ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’, as well as Brandon Micheal Hall of the ‘God, Friended Me’ series fame.

Sidra Smith, award-winning Producer and Head of Essence’s Film and TV Studio and Grant Housley, Hollywood Producer, Writer and Director currently at Paramount Pictures, are also expected.

While in Nigeria, the stars will meet with the #AMVCA8 award nominees and other industry stakeholders.

The organisers said: “This is MultiChoice and Africa Magic’s way of showing support as well as making efforts to sustain the Africa film making and storytelling momentum, through deliberate global collaboration.”