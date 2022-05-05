By Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

In furtherance of anti-Crude Oil and Economic Sabotage Operations in the Niger Delta region, Special Forces of the Nigerian Navy deployed for Operation Dakatar Da Barawo have denied oil thieves and economic saboteurs an estimated #10,7billion worth of stolen crude oil and related products in the last two weeks.

Towards this end, the Nigerian Navy deactivated 148 illegal refinery sites and destroyed 36 Wooden Boats arrested with stolen crude oil.

The Director, Naval Information, Commodore AO Ayo-Vaughan who made this known on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the Nigerian Navy recovered 6,558,000 litres of AGO @720/litre valued at N4,721,760,000 and 16, 423, 414million litres of Crude Oil (103,291.91 barrels) @ $105/barrels valued at $10,845,650.55, #5,.965 billion.

Others are 319,150 litres of DPK @ N235/litre valued at #N7.5million,

45,000 litres of [email protected] N165/litre valued at #7.4million, giving a total of

N10.7billion. Also recovered was 650,000 litres of Sludge

Giving details of the counter operstions, Commodore Ayo-Vaughan said, “For 23-30 April 2022, being the Fourth Week of the Nigerian Navy-led Op Dakatar Da Barawo (OPDDB) remarkable achievements were recorded by operations bases.

“Particularly, Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Soroh at Yenagoa on 23 Apr 22 during a patrol of Mbiama, Kiama and Sagbama axis discovered 2 empty tanker-trucks close to Sagbama waterside which is neither a loading site nor a tank farm.

“The 2 trucks were therefore neutralized. Similarly, the Base intercepted a Market Boat at Odioma-Diema axis along Akassa- Brass route.

“The boat was laden with over 3,500 litres of suspected crude oil products concealed in drums and gallons which were subsequently evacuated to a river bank and neutralized accordingly.

“In a related development, NNS Delta in Warri on 25 April 2022 deactivated an Ilegal Refining Site (IRS) around Sara creek in Warri South West LGA…

“A total of 30 refining units/ovens, 35 big metal storage tanks and 4 large pits cumulatively filled with about 500,000 litres of ilegally refined AGO

and 700,000 litres of stolen crude oil were deactivated.

“Also on 25 April 2022, NNS SOROH identified and proceeded to a newly reconstructed IRS off Otuofor creek in Sangana, Brass LGA.

“The site had 2 refining ovens, 2 empty storage tanks and a large wooden boat containing about 100,000 litres of ilegally sourced crude oil.

“These were all destroyed in situ. Thereafter, NNS SOROH searched adjoining creeks around Kotipiri fishing camp before proceeding to another IRS at Ereweibio creek, Sangana Brass LGA.

“A total of 15 large pits, 10 ovens, 7 large metal storage tanks, drums and sacks all containing about 500,000 litres of ilegally sourced crude oil, 400,000 litres of ilegally refined AGO and 20,000 litres of ilegally refined kerosene were discovered and deactivated accordingly.

“Additionally, one 40Hp Yamaha engine, One Power series 5,000 Watts generator and one Pumping machine were seized from the site.

“Meanwhile, on 26 April 2022, NNS DeltaE at Sara creek in Warri SW LGA of Delta State discovered a total of 15 ilegal refining units/ovens, 18 metal storage tanks and 2 large pits all laden with a total of about 150,000 litres of ilegally refined AGO and 400,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“These were all crushed and destroyed.

“On the same day, the Base intercepted one large wooden boat laden with about 200,000 Litres of stolen crude oil hidden in a creek around Ekpemu community in Warri North LGA.

“Accordingly, the wooden boat and product were destroyed in situ while 2 pumping machines were seized.

“Furthermore, on 30 April 2022, NNS Pathfinder in Port-Harcourt intercepted one wooden boat laden with unspecified quantity of ilegally refined AGO at Isaka junction.

“The Base also conducted swamp buggy operations in Cawthorne channel and later intercepted 2 wooden boats laden with unspecified quantity of products suspected to be local ilegally refined AGO.

“Similarly, Forward Operating Base (FOB) BONNY on the same day, intercepted a large ‘Cotonou’ wooden boat tied to a branch and ladened with about 300,000 litres of product suspected to be local ilegally refined AGO.

“These were all neutralized appropriately.

“On the same day, NNS DELTA located an IRS around Ogbodede community in Warri South LGA.

“The site had 2 ovens, 7 metal storage tanks and 10 large pits cumulatively laden with about 275,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“The criminals fled before the arrival of the naval patrol team. Nevertheless, the IRS was deactivated.

“Further exploitation by the Base led to the discovery of an inactive IRS off Asisan creek in Warri South LGA. It was observed that the IRS was under construction with one oven already constructed. The site was subsequently destroyed.

“In summary, Week 4 of OPDDB witnessed the recovery of over 2,178,500 litres (13,703 barrels) of stolen crude oil, about 787,500,000 litres of AGO and 20,000 litres of Kerosene all valued above N1.7 billion.

“Pertinently, with respect to previous seizures and recoveries during OPDDB for the month of April 2022, the Nigerian Navy denied oil thieves and economic saboteurs an estimated Ten Billion Seven Hundred and One Million Seven Hundred and Ninety-Three Thousand Fifty-Two Naira Five Kobo (N10,701,793,052.5k) worth of crude oil and related products for the period under review.

The breakdown is as follows, a. AGO – 6,558,000 litres @720/litre – N4,721,760,000

b. Crude Oil – 16, 423, 414 litres (103,291.91 barrels) @ $105/barrels –

$10,845,650.55 (N5,965,107,802.5k)

c. DPK – 319,150 litres @ N235/litre – N7,500,250

d. PMS – 45,000 litre @ N165/litre – N7,425,000

Total – N10,701,793,052.5k

e. Sludge – 650,000 litres

f. IRS deactivated – 148

g. Wooden Boats Destroyed – 36