OPPO is set to launch Reno 7 into the Nigerian Market, A Flagship segment smartphone that have been a top request from customers across Nigeria given its predecessor Reno 5 and Reno 5F, both being exceptional smartphones with many innovative features.

The Reno 7 smartphone will feature some of OPPO’s latest innovations, like the outstanding industry first Fiberglass Leather design, Segment 1st Microlens Camera Up to 30X Magnification and AI Camera technology and Flagship Sony IMX709 selfie sensor to upscale photography and content creation.

This news is coming following a post by the brand revealing that Reno 7 is coming soon across its social media platform early this week.

The device will be formally unveiled on 17th May 2022 by the brand.

From OPPO Benfen philosophy, “User-led, aim for perfection, and goal oriented, the brand has spared no expense in ensuring that this newly minted device is coming with innovative flagship specifications that can compete strongly in the market.

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone – “Smiley Face” – in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 50 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

