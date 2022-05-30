How Kauran Gwandu masterminded Attorney General of the Federation, Malami’s withdrawal from Kebbi’s

Gubernatorial race is something out of a Kannywood movie.

The APC gubernatorial flagbearer of Kebbi State, Mallam Nasir Idris, knew with Malami in the race he had no chance. So he went into action and this is story from the inside, deep inside, he set in motion series of events responsible for withdrawal of Abubakar Malami SAN from the Kebbi State gubernatorial race.

Reliable sources close to the Minister Malami alledged that Mallam Nasir Idris, Kauran Gwandu, conspired with a syndicate group in the presidency to prevailed on President Muhammadu Buhari to reject Malami’s resignation in order to pave way for his candidature.

According to the source Malami only learnt about the denial to resign hours after Kaura and his co – conspirators arranged the deal.

Read Also:

Malami, Tallen, attend FEC presided by Buhari

Meanwhile Malami’s camp is reported to be disheartened by the development and is believed to be working towards addressing the debacle.

Problems between the two contenders have been silently brewing since the day political thugs stoned Malami’s convoy on his way to the wedding ceremony of daughter of state chairman of APC, Abubakar Kana Shettiman Manga and it was alleged that the thugs were supporters of Mallam Nasir Idris, the APC gubernatorial candidate today, or so the Malami camp believe.

Soon after the conclusion of the recent Gubernatorial elections last Wednesday; APC in Kebbi State was engulfed in internal crisis that is threatening it’s corporate existence with mass withdrawal of prominent aspirants from various party’s elective positions notable of which are Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, Alh Saidu Usman Nasamu Dakin Gari, Chiroman Kabi Alh Ibrahim Mera and several others, these are the Malami’s camp.

This new division is not good for the APC in Kebbi State. If nothing is done to address this, it will be a recipe for disaster in the future.

Disclaimer: The above represents the opinion of the writer alone, not Vanguard’s.

Vanguard News Nigeria