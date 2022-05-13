By Lawani Mikairu

The Chairman of Air Peace, Barrister Allen Onyema, has been recognised and conferred with a National Productivity Order of Merit (NPOM) award by President Muhammadu Buhari .

The conferment took place yesterday at the 19th National Productivity Day ceremony in Abuja.The award, within the Employers of Labour category, is in recognition of “Onyema’s giant strides in entrepreneurship, massive job creation and overall economic achievements”.

Other distinguished personalities in the same category are Mike Adenuga, Jim Ovia, Abdul Samad Rabiu and Chinedum Okereke.

Receiving the award, the aviation cognoscente thanked President Buhari and the Ministry of Labour headed by Senator Chris Ngige and reiterated his commitment to the Nigerian project. He said he would continue to use his entrepreneurship to impact Nigera’s economy and carry out more social impact initiatives, adding that “Nigeria is our country and we all must do all we can to take her to greater heights’.

Recall while speaking to journalists in Abuja at an event to herald the NPOM Award ceremony, Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, said the conferment of National Productivity Order of Merit Award was a positive step by government to ” institutionalise productivity consciousness and excellence in service among workers and organisations in Nigeria towards redirecting their efforts to the growth and development of our economy”.

Ngige also said the other objectives of the Award are to ” reward the most productive workers and organisations in both public and private sectors for diligence, high performance, high productivity and research achievements.

” To also encourage and foster the spirit of healthy competition amongst workers, firms and companies in Nigeria, and encourage the spirit of self-reliance.”