By Tunde Oso

Dr Sylvester Onoyona, has defeated other contestants for the seat of Isoko Federal Constituency for the House of Representatives at the keenly contested All Progressives Congress, APC primaries held today in Delta State.

This is coming at the heels of rigorous consultations embarked upon by the Adjunct Professor of Organizational Leadership and successful Real Estate mogul according to the result of the poll held at the Oleh Community Townhall, Oleh, headquarters of Isoko South Local Government Area of the state wherein he scored 87 votes to clinch his party’s ticket while Untouchable Orowo came distant second with 33 votes.

Onoyona who had aspired for the Senate but later stood down for a brother in the spirit of party loyalty and brotherhood vowed to change the tide of poor leadership of his people and better their lives as much as humanly possible.

The Emede Isoko-born politician is expressed gratitude to his teeming followers and supporters stating that, without their support his victory wouldn’t have been possible as he recalled that his crowd of supporters were with him through thick and thin but was quick to add that they shall be bountifully rewarded in his qualitative representation and empowerment of the youths.

The victorious Dr Onoyona expressed gratitude to the Engr. Omeni Sobotie, leadership of the State chapter of the APC for standing by him to victory as well the Deputy Senate President, Olorogun Ovie Omo-Agege, who he described in glowing terms saying, the Orogun-born Senator representing Delta South Senatorial district in the red Chamber of the National Assembly has distinguished himself in leadership, human empowerment and grassroot development saying his area of uniqueness is the capacity to to solve complex problems plaguing his people adding that his political strides are worthy to be emulated by Nigerians of goodwill.

To the traditional institution in Isoko land and beyond, the politician said he was grateful for their support and will always extol the integrity of the traditional institution describing his victory as a ‘no victor no vanquished’ adding that its a victory for all.

He called on his fellow contestants to join hands with him in a collective task of building a new Isoko nation where peace, security and massive development holds sway saying, he and other leaders cannot afford to fail the people who he noted have done well by entrusting the leadeship of Isoko land in their hands.

“This is a victory for all and it came as a result of collective efforts at rewriting the narratives of Isoko nation as it concerns massive development and growth. Join hands with me to usher a new nation that will favourably and healthily compete among the comity of ethnic nationalities in the country. We have been with the leadeship of our people and we must not fail them. As brothers, we must work together to usher in a new era of development in our land. The Traditional institution did well by throwing their weight behind me as well as masses of our people. It’s a victory for all.” Dr. Onoyona stated, adding that the struggle just began as he called for concerted efforts at making him victorious in the general elections in 2023.