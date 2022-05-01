.

Frontline Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Enugu state, Denge Josef-Ken Onoh has scored high, the peaceful conduct of the three-man delegates’ election of the party conducted in the 17 local government areas of the state on Saturday.

In a statement from his campaign office, Onoh hailed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi’s control of the exercise, noting that the conduct indicated that the state was a peaceful one that will subsequently witness a peaceful transition in the present electoral process.

He said that the success and peaceful nature of the conduct that was devoid of any form of violence showed the peaceful disposition and peaceful control that Governor Ugwuanyi has enshrined in the political practice of Enugu state.

“If this peaceful conduct is maintained, the PDP has no doubt of attaining greater heights and recontrol of some states it recently lost in the southeast.”

He assured people not to worry about the governorship and other elections in Enugu state, stating that with the level of the governor’s capacity in exhibiting tolerance and level playing ground, the state will experience the best conduct of elections in 2023.

Onoh urged citizens of the state to continue to support Governor Ugwuanyi’s administration in ensuring that good practice of democracy is entrenched in the state, where all persons are encouraged to attain, to the fullest, one’s political and social aspirations.

Vanguard News Nigeria