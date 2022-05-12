.

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Gubernatorial Aspirant in Enugu state, Denge Josef-Ken Onoh has extended felicitation to his co-aspirant, Senator Ike Ekweremadu who turned years old today.

Onoh said he does not consider Ekweremadu as a rival in the 2023 governorship race, but views him as a partner with whom he had worked in close affinity over the years, spanning for about twenty years.

He described Ekweremadu as charismatic, dynamic and an astute politician, intelligent lawmaker who has represented Enugu West senatorial zone with strong ambiance and made landmark contributions to the enhancement of democracy and lawmaking processes in Nigeria.

He wished Ekweremadu a memorable birthday, prosperity and longevity, with which Onoh said he is hopeful Ekweremadu would utilize in contributing to the balancing of temperate powers, not only in Nigeria but in Africa as the lawmaker has been exposed to.

Onoh said: “Despite our political differences, the bond of brotherhood that holds us together stands years before now. About twenty years ago while I was a member of the Enugu state House of Assembly, Ekweremadu was a first time senator and I remember that while the issue of the creation of Development Centers came up, I opposed it, but Ikeoha (Ekweremadu) was there to broker a peculiar understanding between me and the then Governor Chimaroke Nnamani.

“We have had good political understanding over these years and he has held positions that projected Enugu state proudly to compete in the national politics, and so despite the present politicking, I, on behalf of myself, my family and the good people of Enugu state, we wish you a happy birthday my dear brother.”