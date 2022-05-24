.

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

NATIONAL Coordinator of Clean Nigeria, Mrs Chizoma Opara, has said only 78 of the 774 local government areas in the country were free of open defecation.

Opara spoke at the South-South Zonal Review Meeting of Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign, hosted by Delta State Ministry of Water Resources Development in collaboration with Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency, RUWASSA.

She attributed the poor exportation rate of Nigeria to its failure in sanitation, expressing hope that Nigeria would be free from open defecation by 2025.

She said: “Most products in Nigeria cannot be exported because we are not meeting requirements in terms of sanitation.

“If a country like India with a population of over 500 million can use five years in tackling open defecation, we can do better in Nigeria.

“Our filing station, hospitals should have toilets. It is necessary for the state government to enforce the construction of public convenience in every building.”

During the situation report of the campaign against open defecation across the South-South, General Manager of RUWASSA, Clement Adiotomre, said the state government was in support of the sensitisation against open defecation.

Adiotomre insisted that states that have recorded success must exchange ideas with others, saying: “That we are hosting the South-South Review meeting shows that the state government is interested in achieving this mandate.”

Edo State Commissioner for Water Resource, Mr. Moses Agbukor, who also spoke at the meeting, identified poor finance as one of the factors affecting the success of the campaign in the state.

He promised that three of the 18 local government areas of Edo State would be free of open defecation by December 2023.