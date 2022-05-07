By Bassey Ekaette

The resourceful team of Oneland Africa Limited, a leading real estate company in Nigeria, congratulated Chief Executive Officer, Victor Akinsowon, on his Honourary Doctorate award presented recently by the European American University.

Akinsowon was honoured for his obviously outstanding performance in real estate development and engineering construction.

Expressing enthusiasm, Human Resource Manager, Oneland Africa Limited, Mr. Tony Katchy, confirmed that Akinsowon deserves the award and more for his track record as a result-oriented and performance leader.

He said: “I want to, on behalf of the entire management and staff of Oneland Africa Limited, specially congratulate our founder and leader Mr. Victor Akinsowon on his Conferment of Honorary Doctorate from European American University.

This award is a well-deserved one, given his incredible track record as a result-oriented and performance-driven leadership.

“We are therefore optimistic that this recognition of his exceptional contributions to society will spur him to do more for the benefit of humanity. Yes, he deserves the award, especially with his contributions to the real estate and construction sector.”

Sales Manager, Ayoola Ogundiran, in his goodwill message stressed that Akinsowon has demonstrated exceptional leadership through human capacity development.

” I congratulate him on his Honorary Doctorate Degree. This deserving feat alludes to his exemplary leadership within the business space and his immense contribution toward building human capacity development. May this achievement catalyze affecting greater changes in his sphere,” he said.

Also in her goodwill message, the Key Finance Manager, Tiamiyu Teniola, celebrated her boss and wished him more awards to his shelve.

“On behalf of Oneland Africa Limited, I congratulate him on his Honorary Doctorate Degree. I have been a witness to his unwavering determination and commitment. This honour is a worthy reward. He is indeed the doctor of persistent hard work and tremendous self-belief.

“He is my boss but I will say he should keep developing those unique dreams and talents that make him who he is,” she said.