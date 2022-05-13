.

—Provide a level playing ground

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Senatorial aspirant for the Ondo South Senatorial District in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mathew Oyerinmade, has warned that imposition preferred aspirants will spell doom for the party in the 2023 general election.

Oyerinmade, instead asked both the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and party leadership “to by all means provide a level playing field for all aspirants in order to avoid unnecessary dispute.

According to him “any attempt to subvert the rules would be inimical for the party in 2023.

“Adhering strictly to the constitutional provision of the party and the electoral act would guide and save the party against legal tussles, only fairness and justice will ensure and sustain unity for the party ahead of the forthcoming elections.

Oyerinmade however, expressed confidence wining the party’s ticket in the forthcoming party primaries if the party provide a level playing ground for all aspirants contesting in the election.

While assuring his supporters and the delegates of the party that governor Akeredolu had given his words to support only the candidates that emerged democratically through a free and fair primaries.

“Let me clear the rumour about the imposition of candidate by His Excellency, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, I met the Governor few days ago and he told me that I should go and talk to my people that he is not going to impose or favour any aspirant.

“He maintained that every aspirant will enjoy a level play field at the party’s primaries.

“So, rather than accusing our governor, we’re sending our gratitude to him and the APC Chairman in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for their efforts in ensuring the right and popular candidates emerged through free, fair and credible primaries across the state.

“So, let us go into the field and curry the support of our esteemed delegates in the Senatorial District, our friends, family members and kinsmen in our local government areas to key into our aspiration and secure their votes ahead of the primary later this month.

“I have instructed all my followers not to carry propaganda against any aspirant because propaganda is a modern way of telling lies, so, I don’t involve in it.

“Moreover, I have instructed my followers not to speak ill of any aspirant when they canvass for vote on my behalf.

“However, I want to plead with my supporters not to be distracted with propaganda and lies flying about my person and aspiration by the oppositions and unpopular aspirants.

” For me, I am not moved by their propaganda and I want to implore my supporters to always ignore them and pray with “Iyonu Olorun” as God will surely grant us victory”

Oyerinmade pointed out that his plan to contest for the Senatorial seat was borne out his zeal to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.