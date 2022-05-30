The House of Assembly Candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) for Okitipupa Constituency I, Chris Ayebusiwa, has congratulated the newly elected southern senatorial flag-bearer of the APC, Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, CFR.



Ayebusiwa who was reacting to the emergence of the business mogul as senatorial candidate of the party on Sunday, described Chief Ibrahim as a serial achiever and a credible leader who is popular with his people.



He said, ” Chief Jimoh Ibrahim, the man we call Araba of Ikale Land use a man of many wins. That he has won another feat is something we had of anticipated because he is a serial achiever and a credible leader.”



“Araba is a man who has distinguished himself in many ways and has made resounding successes in the various fronts in life, including businesses, academy and politics. It is therefore no surprise that his latest venture to represent our people at the national assembly is yielding new greats.”



Chris Ayebusiwa who emerged as House of Assembly candidate of the party last week, said he is very prepared to work with the candidates of the party at all levels to ensure victory.

RELATED NEWS