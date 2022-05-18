.

— As 250 statutory delegates drum support for him

Dayo Johnson Akure

Delegates from the six council area of Ondo South, in Ondo state have drummed support for the senatorial ambition of Matthew Oyerinmade.

The statutory delegates comprise of councillors, former Member of House of Assembly, ward and local government executives.

They expressed over the leadership style of the oil and gas guru as they endorsed him as most preferable aspirant among other aspirants in Ondo south.

The delegates who converged on Oke- lgbo town, to sign the aspirants nomination form said they would enjoy the dividend of democracy if he is elected.

Oyerinmade thanked the delegates for their aggressive support and positive response to the meeting.

He assured the delegates and APC leaders in Ondo South to be a submissive senator if elected.

He further assured the APC leaders in six local government areas of Ondo South senatorial district to give equitable and world-class representation and that he will not disappoint them for any reason.

According to him, “my aspiration is solidly coloured with IYONU OLORUN, therefore, I have no course to malign any aspirant and even talk about about them at all in my campaign.

” I have instructed all my followers not to carry propaganda against any aspirant because propaganda is a modern way of telling lies, so, I don’t involve in it.

“Moreover, I have instructed my followers not to talk bad of any aspirant when they canvass for vote on my behalf.

“However, I want to plead with my supporters not to be distracted with propaganda and lies about my person by the oppositions and unpopular aspirants.

” For me, I am not moved by their propaganda and I want to implore my supporters to always ignore them and pray with “iyonu olorun” as God will surely grant us victory”.

Oyerinmade lauded the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu and the APC Chairman in the state, Engr. Ade Adetimehin for their efforts in ensuring the success of the APC candidates across the state and consequently give room for democratic processes in choosing a popular and sellable candidate.