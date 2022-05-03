.

–— it’s time to end 12 years of stagnation in Ondo North – DG, Babaleye

Dayo Johnson Akure

Ahead of the 2023 election, a frontline senatorial aspirant for the Ondo North Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Alex Ajipe, has asked delegates to choose wisely and consider the future of the younger generations.

Ajipe said this during his visit to the six local government areas of Ondo North Senatorial District.

While meeting the party LGA executives, Ajipe called on the people to join hands and be ready to make sacrifices in their decisions to elect national assembly members representing the Ondo North district in the coming elections.

He urged the delegates and party members in Akoko northwest local govt to choose wisely and consider the future of the younger generations.

At Okeagbe, the headquarters of Akoko North West Local Govt Area, he urged the people to make wise decisions, saying that the next election will determine whether the people are willing to free themselves or continue in perpetual slavery which has lasted 12 years.

Ajipe, who appreciated the efforts of the member representing Akoko Northwest/ Akoko Northeast federal constituency in the House of Reps, Bunmi Tunji Ojo, maintained that there was need for a better representation in the senate to create better synergy with Hon Tunji-Ojo’s sterling performance.

While lamenting the level of insecurity, lack of infrastructure and sickening poverty among the people, he said his antecedents and motivation to impact to positively on the lives of the people make him the best among the aspirants.

“If you look round, it is for anyone to know that I am the most qualified of all the aspirants. I’ve been the only consistent person among the lot. I have never left the Progressives fold since I entered politics.

“My contributions to the economic development of the state is second to none. How many of them have their businesses in Ondo State? These are truths that can be verified any time.

Addressing the party executive at Akoko North East Local Government Area, Ajipe said it is time for the people to make better decisions that will make their lives better.

While thanking the people for the warm reception, the senatorial hopeful said he was spurred to enter the race because of the need to put in places sustainable basic amenities, such as good road networks, potable water, basic health care services, affordable primary and secondary education and grants to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I am pained any time I see little children drop out of school because their parents cannot pay their school fees.

“But unfortunately that is what is happening because of the lackadaisical attitude of the man that we have elected in the last 12 years. I believe that things can be better than what we have gotten in the last 12 years.”

The aspirant stressed the need to cater for the political family, which according to him, are languishing in abject poverty as a result of the neglect by those who are supposed to be their rallying points.

Ajipe, however, promised to deliver on all his electoral promises if he is given the opportunity to represent Ondo north at the Senate.

Speaking earlier, the Director-General of the Ajipe Campaign Organization, Barrister Tolu Babaleye, said it is time to put an end to what he described as “12 years of stagnation in Ondo north”.

Babaleye, a chieftain of APC and community leader, urged the people to consider the future of Akoko and that of their children in any decision they will take when choosing the party’s flag bearer in 2023 elections.

He said he will ensure that all campaign promises by Ajipe are fulfilled, stating that Ajipe has listening ears and has a penchant for good living and development.

Babaleye called on the party members and delegates to put a stop to the unproductive 12 years of Senator Boroffice which he said is enough to change the fortunes of the people of the district for good.

He challenged the incumbent senator to mention developmental projects he had embarked upon and completed in the last 12 years?

In their responses, the Chairman and Vice-Chairman of APC in Akoko Northwest local government area, both thanked Ajipe for the visit and promised to work for his victory at the polls.

The Vice-chairman, Akeem Amao, advised Ajipe to ensure that he fulfils his campaign promises and distinguishes himself from other politicians who always have pleasure in telling lies to the people.

On his part, the Chairman, Kehinde Obanla said that the district needs the services of a young, vibrant and agile person like Ajipe to represent Ondo North Senatorial District.

He said Ajipe is a cheerful giver whose attributes have been attested to by many people and will have very positive impacts on the lives of the people.

Addressing the people of Akoko northeast local government in Ikare Akoko, the local government party chairman, Alh. Mumini said the time for true change has come in Ondo North and all concerned indigenes must be ready to enthrone a senator with a true quest for the development of the zone.

Mumini, who said Ondo North senatorial district is lagging behind in all ramifications, wants quick response to the agitation of the people which includes, quality representation, and lobbying for the establishment of infrastructural and human development.

Ajipe who was followed by the majority of party Chieftains from Owo and Ose local government was received by all wards and local government executives in the two local governments visited.

Vanguard News Nigeria