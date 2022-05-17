.

— They wants to cause disaffection

Dayo Johnson Akure

Leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), in Ondo State have disclaimed the proposed Congress of the party set to be organised by the former state chairman, Dele Ogunbameru and others in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued and signed in Akure, the state capital, by the partys state chairman, Hon Stephen Adewale,, Secretary Adegbola Aina and Youth Speaker, Dr Tope Ajulo.

The statement reads “The attention of the state leadership of our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), has been drawn to a proposed illegal gathering which is said to be the “congress of the Social Democratic Party (SDP)”, and scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the Royal Birds Hotel in Ijapo, Akure, by a former Chairman of the party, Mr. Dele Ogunbameru, Sola Agboola, Dele Thomas and others.

“These individuals are gathering and cohorts some innocent individuals into their nefarious activity who are largely unknown to our Party, the SDP, with the intention to cause disaffection within the ranks of the party, and or, engender opprobrium and portray the Party as an irresponsible political institution in the eyes of the good people of Ondo State, who love and hold the SDP in high regard as a credible alternative political party and a beacon of hope for national recovery, especially as 2023 approaches.

“The Ondo State Congress of our great party has been constitutionally conducted on the 9th April, 2022, with the presence of the security agencies and properly monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in compliance with the Electoral provision.

” At the Congress, the new state leadership was duly elected. We therefore, aver that Mr. Dele Ogunbameru, Sola Agboola, and his ilk lack the constitutional authority to convene a State Congress.

“Also, on May 12, 2022, we successfully elected delegates for our Congresses and Convention.

“While the Congress was well attended by the delegates from all the 18 local government areas of the state and was monitored by the officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for proper documentation and authentication.

“We hereby wish to add and also reinstate the fact that Dele Ogunbameru is no longer the Chairman of the party in Ondo State and that Sola Agboola had earlier been formally suspended by the National Working Committee (NWC) since 27th January, 2020, for gross misconduct and was duly communicated to the Office of the Chairman of INEC and security agencies.

“The unauthorised action of Ogunbameru and his sojourners in convening a purported “State Congress” is not only illegal but self-serving, and inimical to the progress and well-being of our party and its state leadership.

“Above all, we hereby emphasise that such act of recklessness if unchecked appropriately by the relevant authorities could lead to a significant breach of peace across the state if thousands of other genuine members of the Party decide to challenge or confront the Ogunbameru’s gang in order to safeguard the party’s true interest.

“The Ondo SDP hereby calls on all our well-meaning and patriotic members across the state to remain calm and peaceful as the situation is very well under control.

They therefore enjoined “Members of the public to disregard in their entirety, the actions and activities of Ogunbameru and his associates in the foregoing regards .