Indigenes of Ondo state have, weekend, drummed their support for Onidare Sunday Bukunmi, OSB, contesting the House of Assembly Ondo West Constituency 1, under the All Progressives Congress, APC.

In a statement made available to Journalists, Bukunmi described the acceptance of the mammoth crowd as God’s grace and mercies, emphasising that God’s support and that of the people has brought this mandate thus far.

While encouraging the members to remain steadfast in their support, he urged the APC leaders to permit a level playing ground at the forthcoming primary election.

The statement reads in part: “One will like the voice of men sometimes to the voices of the god’s like worshippers believe. It is always a thing of overwhelming joy to see one’s dream which started quite with a humble beginning, growing and spreading to becoming adopted by many and of course turning into being a household name.

“This could be said of the start of the Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi’s struggle, for the seat; which now has gained wide acceptance and cheerfully adopted as the Ondo people’s mandate. Truly, “a drop of water can indeed make a mighty ocean”

“Ondo sons and daughters cannot hide for too long the ecstasy, commitment and love they feel in their hearts for Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi but rather they expressed it through their warm presence, with strength, enthusiasm, synergy and vigour displayed through a multitude March rally for Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi. Held in Ondo city on the Sunday 15th of May, 2022.

“True, is the Yoruba saying that ” having people around you fills you more than several adorable clothing that may be around your body”

“So it was with the crowd that featured the young and old, men and women, artisans and traders from all works of constituency 1, who trooped out en masse to show support and send their good wishes prayer to the son of the soil Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi, has he vies to represent the Constituency at the State’s House of Assembly most especially as the struggle draws nearer.

“The crowd rallied although the Ondo township business Hub; ‘Yaba’ and final convergence at the Ondo west party’s Secretariat, where other party faithfuls were gathered.

“In the spirit of solidarity with the OSB’S mandate coupled with the thirst for progressiveness of the party, the Chairman Ondo west local Government and team, party executives, stakeholders and leaders were also gathered at the party Secretariat to felicitates one unto another the victory that will be made achievable unto us all when we work in synergy while also receiving in new members.

“It was an uncontrollable crowd of people singing, dancing and chanting the praise of God in the life of Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi and by extension the party.



“In his statement with the press ” he ascribed it all to God’s grace and mercies, and emphasised that Only God’s Support and that of the people has brought this mandate thus far, and that this is a confidence for him that victory lies ahead of us all.

“He says the victory will not only be accrued to him but that the people hold the credit for it. He encourages members to be steadfast and unshaken in their support, even when faced with daunting challenges, he admonishes leaders to permit a level playing ground at the forthcoming primary election and equally pleads for their support assuring them that he will deliver as expected if he emerges as the flag bearer of the party at the state’s house of assembly level, Ondo constituency 1.

“Ondo indigenes are notable for their choice for the very best, which is reflected in their choice of dress, what to eat, places to go and even leadership structures over the years. Little wonder that this time the people of Ondo have made another bold and unique step by shooting for the star’s in the Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi personality.

“Conclusively, there is no doubt that he *Hon. Onidare Sunday Bukunmi* is a unique politician, fit for the job, competent, experienced, and capable to man a seat at the state house of assembly as Ondo State Constituency 1 representative. He has guarded his mind judiciously to cherish humanity, he has mastered the principles of good living and wants to give the same to all. He is one enterprising and valuable addition to the Ondo Community at large.

“His passion for good health care, giving scholarships, employment opportunities, vocational skills training and many more makes him top in the field ranking of philanthropy. He truly deserves a chance to represent Ondo constituency 1.

“It’s obvious that the people wants Hon Onidare Sunday Bukunmi as their lawmaker cum’ State house of assembly, Ondo constituency 1 and as such he can be addressed as ‘ilu Femi loye.”

