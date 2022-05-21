—- Business Man held over impersonation, N6m visa fraud

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Akure, the Ondo State capital, has ordered the remand of a 22-year-old farm labourer, Money Danlandi, for allegedly stabbing his friend, Sunday Babaji, to death following a disagreement over his girlfriend.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Nelson Akintimehin told the court that Danlandi committed the offence on May 9, 2022, at about 9.00 pm., at Badokun Camp via Ode-Aye, Okitipupa local government.

Inspector, Akintimehin said the defendant stabbed his 25-year-old friend, Sunday Babaji to death over a woman.

According to him “The deceased and the defendant had engaged in a fight because the accused had claimed that the deceased was going out with his girlfriend and that he was also bragging to have had a carnal knowledge of her.”

“In the process, Danlandi stabbed Babaji with a knife that made him bleed to death.”

The charge read in part, “That you, Money Danlandi ‘m’ on May 9, 2022, at 9.00p.m at Badokun Camp via Ode-Oye in the Ondo State Magisterial District, did kill one Babaji Sunday ’m’ 25 years, by stabbing him with a knife in his chest, which led to his death.

The offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 2, Laws of Ondo State, 2016.

The prosecutor, therefore, urged the court to remand the defendant to the Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Danlandi, whose plea was not taken, appeared in court without counsel on a charge of murder.

The Presiding Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, ordered the remand of the accused at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Olokuta, pending the outcome of advice from the DPP.

Al-Yunus, therefore, adjourned the case until August 25 for mention.

Meanwhile, in the same court, a 59-year-old businessman, Bolaji Cyrus Faloye, has been ordered to be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ondo town by an Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged N6.2 million visa fraud.

The defendant was arraigned by the officials of the Department of State Service (DSS) for committing the offence in 2018 in Ondo town, Ondo West local government area of the state.

The State Prosecutor, Itunu Osobu, informed the court that Ajiboye represented himself as a personnel of the State Security Service (SSS) in order to defraud youths of At-Tanzil Islamic foundation and other unsuspected members of the public under the false pretence of securing a Federal Government foreign training programme in the United State of America (USA) and the United Kingdom for them.

Osobu, said the defendant and others at large fraudulently obtained the sum of N6,252,000 from one Rafiu Ajiboye under the false pretence of securing a Federal Government foreign training programme for youths in At-Tanzil Islamic foundation In the United State of America (USA) and United Kingdom (UK).

The offence, according to him ” is contrary to Section 419 of the Criminal Code Cap 37 Vol. I Laws of Ondo State, Nigeria, 2006.

The defence counsel, Adedamola Ambekemo, prayed the court to grant his client bail in most liberal terms, promising to provide reliable surety.

But, the prosecutor opposed the bail application and urged the court to remand the defendant.

Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, in his ruling, ordered the remand of the defendant in the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Ondo town.

Al-Yunus adjourned the case till June 17, 2022, to mention