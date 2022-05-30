By Dayo Johnson

AKURE—AN Ondo High Court, weekend, dismissed the case instituted by the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladelusi Aladetoyinbo, challenging the installation of Oba Olugbemiga Ojo as the Iralepo of Isinkan as the recognised chieftaincy by the Ondo State government.

Oba Aladetoyinbo, in an originating summons, claimed that the government of Ondo State had no powers to recognise the Iralepo.

He stated that a judgement of the Court of Appeal had declared that the Iralepo of Isinkan was a quarter chief under the Prescribed Authority of the Deji of Akure.

However, the counsel to the monarch, Chief Sola Ebiseni raised a preliminary objection challenging the locus standi of the Deji to institute the action being not a member of Isinkan or its Ruling House.

In his judgement, Justice Olusegun Odusola dismissed the Preliminary Objection noting that the Deji of Akure has no document in support of his claims.

Odusola said the instrument of office issued by Ondo State executive council recognising Iralepo as the traditional ruler of Isinkan subsists as it has not been challenged anywhere.

Justice Odusola consequently dismissed the suit of the monarch and the Akure community as the same lacked merit.

Reacting, the Iralepo of Isinkan, who commended the judiciary, said: “The judgement has rekindled our hope in the judicial system in Nigeria.”

But a source within the palace of the Deji of Akureland said that his counsels were still studying the verdict and would “definitely appeal thereafter.”