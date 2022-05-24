.

–— I’ve not stepped down and will not

Dayo Johnson Akure

A leading Senatorial aspirant for Ondo Central, Ondo state, under the All Progressive Congress, Dr Tola Awosika has dismissed the rumour that he has stepped down from the primary election.

Awosika pointed declared that he had no intention to step down from the contest.

A statement by his campaign team made available to Vanguard in Akure, Awosika said the rumour was wicked and baseless.

The statement reads “Our attention has been drawn to a rumour being peddled by some unscrupulous elements that Dr. Tola Awosika had stepped down his ambition to represent the good people of Ondo Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

“We make bold to declare that this is not just wicked, mischievous and unfounded but a figment of the malicious imagination of those who are intimidated by the soaring support and acceptance enjoyed by Dr. Tola Awosika among delegates and the people of the district.

“For the avoidance of all doubts, Dr. Tola Awosika has not and will not step down as he is the most favoured and better positioned to clinch the ticket of our great party (APC)

” Leaders of our great party, delegates, party faithfuls and the general public should be aware and not be misled or deceived by cheap propaganda and outright lies being employed by some elements to mislead supporters of Dr Tola Awosika and the good people of Ondo State

It added that ” Dr. Tola Awosika is much closer to clinching the ticket of the APC to represent his people in the central senatorial district.