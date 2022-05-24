The former Speaker, Ondo State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Olabimtan has explained that contrary to the news making the rounds. there is no rift between him and Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, over party candidates for the coming general elections.

The confusion, according to findings, has to do with who will be the flag bearer of the APC in Akoko South West Local Government Constituency 2.

The slot it was gathered has been micro-zoned to Supare, one of the communities based on the unwritten rotational agreement. The current occupant in the State House of Assembly is from Ikun Akoko.



However, the people of Supare became agitated when the preferred aspirant of the party, Mrs. Akeju Bukunmi Oseyemi is an Oba Akoko indigene by marriage, though from Supare. She is also said to be unknown in Supare, her place of birth as all her political activities had always been in Oba Akoko.

Olabimtan, according to findings, only stepped in to douse the tension and assure them that the governor and the party’s choice would be the best for the entire people.

Besides, it was also noted that like a father figure, he blessed all the aspirants that came to meet him for blessing and which some people termed to be supporting other candidates different from the ones the governor is supporting.

He therefore said there was never a time either in the open or in secret that he disagreed with the governor or the party over who flies the flag of the party.

The former Ondo State House of Assembly Speaker, said contrary to what mischief makers want people to believe, he has always been in tandem with the position of the governor and always working to ensure the party comes out top in every contest.

He said, ” I am not at loggerhead with Mr. Governor and neither are we working at cross purposes. I have always supported the decision of the party.”

He therefore said that the report was a figment of imagination of the writer.

The politician also stated in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr. Adeyemi Ayodele that at no point did he endorse a different candidates for Akoko South West Constituency 11.

He said he would have ignored the report but for several calls by party supporters.

The statement reads in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication been circulated through an unregulated online medium alleging that there is a confrontation between Hon. Victor Olabimtan and the Executive Governor of Ondo State His Excellency Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu SAN on who becomes the flag bearer of the APC in Akoko South West Local Government Constituency 2.

“This juvenile media display should have been totally ignored in order not to confer on the promoters undue and undeserving recognition but we are compelled by the growing call from numerous supporters of Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan to debunk the content of the faceless media group.

“To set the records straight; there is no confrontation between the Governor and Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan on any issue, let alone on who becomes what.

” The promoters of that publication are mischief makers whose sinister intention and ulterior motive is to put wedge between the Governor and Rt. Hon. It is the handiwork of fifth columnists who are envious of the cordial relationship between Mr. Governor and Rt. Hon Olabimtan and have sworn to sour the harmonious and cordial relationship between them.

“Hon Olabimtan is not opposing candidates endorsed or put forward by the leadership of the party in Ondo State.

“To set the record straight he is doing his best to ensure that those aspirants are voted for by the delegates.

“The General Public is hereby called to disregard the circulating publication. “