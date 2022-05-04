.

Dayo Johnson Akure

No fewer than 37 suspected criminals allegedly tormenting residents across Ondo state have been arrested by the joint patrol embarked upon by the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun and the Nigerian Army.

A massive 24-hour joint patrol to the hideouts of the bandits resorted in their arrest across the 18 council areas of the state.

Suspects apprehended include armed robbers, suspected kidnappers, fraudsters, “yahoo yahoo” boys and those that are engaged in other nefarious activities.

Vanguard gathered that the patrol which was held simultaneously across the state was part of efforts put in place by the state government to ensure a crime-free Eid-El-Fitri celebration.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Security and the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Àdetunji Adeleye said that the exercise was ” to rid the society the Ondo and the environs of criminal elements.

Adeleye said “In the last five days, we have been able to harvest a number of criminals ranging from Armed robbers, suspected kidnappers, fraudsters, “yahoo yahoo” boys and those that are engaged in nefarious activities.

“I want to commend men of the Nigeria Army from the 32 Artillery Brigade for their huge support likewise the Nigeria Police force, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and of course, the Department of State Service (DSS) for their support towards ensuring that the holiday was crime-free.

Adeleye added that the security agencies “busted a number of criminal activities such as kidnapping at the border town of Ondo state.

“As a result of the intense pressure we mounted on the Kidnappers, they were compelled to release the victim and as of now, we don’t have any Kidnapped victims in the State.

“With Intelligence, we are able to follow grassroots intelligent reports to clamp down on their hideouts and we will continue to do that in line with the policy of the Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu.

“You will agree with me that he places a lot of premium on the security of lives and properties of residents in the state.

Residents, commuters and business owners in the state are testifying, that the atmosphere is clear for smooth transactions.

“And for farmers, we want you to go back to your farms and we assure you of your safety. We also employ you to give us timely information to work with once you see suspected movement around.

“I also want to assure members of the public that the law will take its full course on all that is found to be culpable.

The Special Adviser, however, reiterated the smooth working relationship existing between the Army and the Amotekun Corps.

“I kept saying that there is no personal disagreement between the Army and members of the Ondo state security Network Agency.

“They were operational frictions which have been resolved and we are working closely together and we are happy working together.

Adeleye said that “We don’t have any problem with the Army, they are playing the roles they are supposed to play in curbing crime in Ondo State and I tell you, that the Army and other security agencies have been actively involved in most of the major successful operations that are going on in the state”.

