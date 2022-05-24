•••Affirms Fayemi, Akinruntan as consensus candidates for assembly

Dayo Johnson Akure

Stakeholders and leaders of the oil-rich Ilaje in the Ilaje council area of Ondo State have resolved that the House of Representatives seat be ceded to the Ese-Odo council area of the state.

Those that met last weekend to take the decision include the state deputy governor, Hon Lucky Ayedatiwa, former party’s governorship aspirant, Chief Olusola Oke, a commissioner, Dr Wunmi Ilawole, Chief Glory Okuntade, Otito Atikase, Olorunimbe Tawose, Hon Oyebo Aladetan amongst others.

They also conclude arrangements on the zoning of other elective political offices in the council areas.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Deputy Governor, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

It was agreed at the meeting that the APC ticket should be conceded to Ese-Odo.

They have therefore set up a three-member committee to appeal to all Ilaje sons and daughters interested in the position to step down forthwith.

The meeting also affirmed Abayomi Akinruntan and Princess Olawunmi Fayemi as consensus candidates for Ilaje constituencies 1 and 2, respectively.

The leaders later moved to a general meeting which was held at Williams Place in lgbokoda, where the decisions were announced and applauded by the teeming party faithful amid protests by a pocket of supporters of an aspirant for the Reps position.

Recall that the five wards in Arogbo Ijaw in the Ese -Odo council area of Ondo State have unanimously adopted, the information and Orientation Commissioner, Donald Ojogo as the aspirant for the primary of the party.

The adoption was announced at a meeting held at the behest of the Beleukoriwei of the Kingdom, Senior High Chief Bibopere Ajube in his desire to see an Arogbo Ijaw man at the House of Representatives come 2023.

Ajube interfaced with the leadership of the APC in the five political wards of the Arogbo Ijaw Kingdom where he made case for the candidacy of the Commissioner for information and Orientation in the state after appealing to other contestants to step and back him.

The two aspirants who stepped down for Ojogo are Mrs Sarah Esaikumoh and one-time chairman of Ese-Odo local government, Barrister Timiwei Sobijoh.

At the meeting were; the Five councillors from Arogbo, Five ward chairmen, Five leaders per ward and two aspirants who stepped down for Ojogo.

It would be recalled that the leadership of the ten wards in the whole of Ese-Odo had earlier adopted Ojogo as the sole candidate of the local government for the

Ojogo, with the latest meeting, where the other two aspirants from Arogbo stepped down for his aspiration, has become the only APC aspirant from the five wards of Arogbo.

Ajube, while addressing the people, said, “it is the turn of Arogbo man to be at the Green Chamber in the spirit of justice, equity and fairness”.

“Apoi had been at the Green Chamber through the late Zebulon Obolo, 2003 to 2007 and Agboola Ajayi, 2007 to 2011.

The incumbent, Kolade Akinjo is from Ilaje and has spent two terms, preparing for a third term.

However, findings indicated that for the first time, foremost Ilaje leaders have brokered an agreement to concede the Reps ticket to Ese- Odo, Arogbo Ijaw precisely.

