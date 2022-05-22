The brown, glittering casket lies on the stool directly in front of the altar as the congregation listens with rapt attention to the preacher. The preacher’s voice echoes throughout the large church auditorium: “Your dad left behind worthy legacies that you should emulate”.

The words are directed to the children of the deceased who occupy the front rows in the auditorium. The preacher adds: “Your dad impacted on the community, the church, the country and wherever he went. It will be difficult to forget such a man as the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill”. Someone sitting beside me in the church auditorium whispers into my ear: “This is a burial fit only for a king. I heard the casket cost a fortune. You can see it glittering. I learnt it was made by one of the best casket makers in the world and imported from London.” I nod in agreement. The burial, aptly tagged Triumphant Transition of a Towering Legend, had started with the trappings of royalty about six days earlier in Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

Today, Friday, May 13, 2022, inside the auditorium of St John’s Anglican Church Ido-Ekiti, Ekiti State, is the grand finale of the obsequies for Omo Oba (Dr) Adepoju Akomolafe who passed on to eternal glory on January 4, 2022, aged 104. Omo Oba Akomolafe was a consummate teacher in Western Region of Nigeria for 25 years, teaching at various schools such as CMS School and Igbobi College, Lagos. He was the pioneer Principal of Ekiti Parapo College, Ido-Ekiti for 15 years, from 1954 to 1968, and a founding member of the Action Group (under the leadership of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo) on whose platform he was elected a member of the Federal Parliament in 1959. Omo Oba Akomolafe was a shadow Minister for the Federal Ministry of Establishment and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the Parliament during the First Republic. He, along with others, worked for the establishment of the Anglican Diocese of Ekiti, serving as its first Registrar. He was Lay President of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) for 15 years.

He was either the Chairman or a member of many government corporations and parastatals chief amongst which was the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Enugu where he was Board Chairman. He was also the Board Chairman of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

Omo Oba Akomolafe was the Chairman of the Statutory Corporations Service Commission in Western State which was supervisory body for all corporations including the WNTV/WNBS, the defunct WNDC etc.

Seated in the congregation to join the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren bid Papa farewell are dignitaries from all walks of life including the Chief of Staff to Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State, Mr Charles ‘Diji Akinola, who represented his boss, Brigadier General Raji Rasaki (rtd), a former governor of Lagos State, and Mr Segun Oni, a former governor of Ekiti State. Also in the gathering are members of The Metropolitan Club Lagos who travelled all the way from the former federal capital to join one of their own, Otunba Toyin Akomolafe, to say farewell to Papa. Among the clergy present at the event are the Vicar/Archdeacon of the host church, Ven. Joshua Olu-Ajayi, and the Supervisory Bishop of the Diocese of Ekiti, The Rt. Rev. (Dr) S. A. Oni. The children, grand children and great grandchildren proceed to the mausoleum built inside the premises of the church where Omo Oba Akomolafe was Baba Egbe immediately after the service for the solemn interment. Entertainment of guests follows at two venues where assorted foods and different kinds of drinks flow freely. On the band stands are King Sunny Ade and Ayefele.

Previous day, Thursday, May 12, 2022, the remains of Omo Oba Akomolafe had laid-in-state at Ekiti Parapo College Ido Ekiti where the old students paid their last respects to their pioneer Principal. The atmosphere was carnival like. Meanwhile, the obsequies had started on Monday, May 9 with a service of songs at All Saints Church Grounds, Jericho, Ibadan.

The event had in attendance former President Olusegun Obasanjo among other eminent Nigerians. The following day, Tuesday, May 10, there was lying-in-state and commendation service at the All Saints Church Hall while on Wednesday, May 11, there was another lying-in-state at the Akomolafe family house located at Onala Street, Ido-Ekiti. On Thursday, May 12, there was Christian wake keep also at the family house.