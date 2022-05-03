Ima Niboro

Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President and leading contender for the governorship of Delta State, has appointed former presidential spokesman, Ima Niboro, as Director of Communications and Media Strategy for his campaign organisation.

In a release today, Omo-Agege said the choice of the award-winning journalist and former Managing Director of the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, signals his commitment to bring on board only the best and brightest to the unfolding campaign organisation.

He noted that “the quest to liberate Delta State from the vice grip of those who do not wish her well is urgent and overwhelming.

“We will bring in our best brains, we will put all willing hands on deck, we will lead from the front, and we will win.

“I have confidence in your capacity, knowledge and experience. Yours is the very first appointment I am making, and it is a signal to the state and country at large that we mean business here.”

Bio

Niboro, a Fellow of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, was Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, to former President Goodluck Jonathan and was later appointed Managing Director of NAN in 2014.

Before then, he was Senior Special Assistant to the President, Media and Publicity, (Office of the Vice President).

Niboro holds a Master’s Degree in International Relations and Strategic Studies from Lagos State University, a post graduate diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, and a first degree in English Studies from the University of Port Harcourt.

He is married with children.