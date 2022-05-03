.

By Ibru Nejuvie

Destiny is not a matter of chance; it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved—William Jennings Bryan

SINCE Thursday, April 14, 2023, when he courageously declared his interest to occupy the Dennis Osadebey House at the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun, amidst thousands of supporters that swarmed the university campus, many political feathers may have been ruffled and volcanic shock waves have rattled the camp of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in Delta State.

His campaign anchored on the “Edge To Build A New Delta” mantra via a four-prong vision of employment, empowerment, development, good governance and ensuring security, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege is fully armed and prepared for the battle ahead.

Senator Omo-Agege, Deputy Senate President of the ninth Assembly is perhaps the leading gubernatorial aspirant of note so far from the array of the pretenders and contenders for the race to be governor of the oil-rich state.

A scion of the famous late Justice James Omo-Agege of Orogun, a retired Chief Judge of Delta State and The Gambia, Senator Omo-Agege has earned a high reputation of solid achievement in delivering measurable dividends of democracy in his immediate constituency of Delta Central senatorial district in a most profound and unprecedented manner since 1999.

Embarking on ambitious rural and urban electricity constituency projects in the district, Senator Omo-Agege has provided solar-powered street lights and water and had supplied well over 500 transformers to communities on a scale only the mind can imagine.

He has also built ICT centres and constructed numerous classroom blocks in primary and secondary schools in the area. His record-breaking social empowerment programmes for youths and women have enriched several thousands of lives, apart from his direct employment beyond the confines of his immediate constituency. But perhaps his biggest achievement is the establishment of the Federal Polytechnic, Orogun and the Defence Space School also in Orogun.

No doubt, Omo-Agege’s mandate is pan-Delta and is rooted in the belief that politics should be devoid of nepotism, tribalism and sectionalism as the greatest good is providing for the greatest number of people. Like the late Demas Akpore, his kinsman of blessed memory, Omo-Agege has his eyes fixed on the stars to provide divine inspiration and guidance to navigate the turbulent political waters in a state prided as a PDP state in and out.

In dislodging the Goliaths and the political vipers who feed fat at the expense of good governance and development, it will not only take deep pockets but a sustained campaign anchored on the track record of performance to uproot the ruling party in the state.

Undoubtedly, if we can have leaders like him who took their constituency projects seriously in order to better the lives of the people and their communities, Deltans would trust public officers the more.

It is expected that though not constitutional, power will shift to Delta Central after the incumbent governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is from Delta North senatorial district would be ending his second term in office in 2023.

Distinguished Senator Omo-Agege is apparently the only candidate politically tested to dislodge the firepower machinery of the PDP in the state. As a former member of the PDP, he knows their uncanny ways and could marshall a formidable war chest and coast home to victory.

According to Prince Efe Duku: “Senator Omo-Agege is galvanising our people for action to correct historical wrongs” as heightened tirades between the APC and the PDP continue unabated since the declaration. The PDP has been unsettled and has reportedly been holding late nights meetings to undo the rising profile of Senator Omo-Agege.

Like we say in the Urhobo language, Omo Odje Oni Ovwerhe Oje Vwerhe eee. This means a child that deprived his mother of sleeping has also intricately denied himself sleep.

Attending the inauguration of the Delta Ijaw Support Group for Ovie Omo-Agege, DISGO, 2023 at Tuomo community playground, Tuomo, in Burutu Local Government Area, recently, Senator Omo-Agege stated that “more than ever before, Deltans are determined to send the incumbent PDP administration packing from Delta State in 2023. Enough of the weaponisation of poverty, marginalisation of our people, and the underdevelopment of our communities that lay the golden egg”.

As a testimony to his outstanding profile, Governor Okowa, on his 58th birthday anniversary, noted that “Your Excellency, you have made invaluable contributions to nation-building, especially with your no fewer than 20 bills in the ninth Senate.

You have also demonstrated a strong commitment to the welfare of our citizens with the number of persons you have used your good office to touch their lives in many ways, including appointment and employment”. Indeed, Senator Omo-Agege is on the threshold of history and like William Jennings Bryan said: “Destiny is not a matter of chance, it is a matter of choice. It is not a thing to be waited for, it is a thing to be achieved”.

*Ibru, a journalist, wrote via: [email protected]