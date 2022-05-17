Nigerian media production company, Omas World of Glamour has announced the expansion of its operations from its Headquarters in Port Harcourt Rivers State, its branch office in Gwarimpa Abuja to Lekki in Lagos State, setting a giant pace to building a national footprint.

According to the company, the move will allow the organisation gain more expansive media reach, extend its solutions to clients across the nation and also provide unending employment to the youths of the country.

Speaking on the expansion, the company’s CEO, Dr. Mrs. Joy Ezeike said that Omas World of Glamour is an independent media outfit committed to every client with a mission to use media channels to drive impact.

“We are excited to see Omas World of Glamour enter the Lagos market. We have been able to provide our clients with media production services that produce measurable results as well as insights for future expansion and now we are here in Lagos. This will be an advantage for customers in the south western part of Nigeria, as we are here to provide them with the best delivery and pricing,” she stated.

“The most exciting facet that we look forward to is continuous development, allowing us to achieve our vision of being the foremost media production company with a global outlook. Omas World of Glamour will continue to bring new solutions to clients who are seeking best in world class services with special focus on quality, excellence and professionalism.”

Speaking further, Ezeike shared insights on the company’s corporate social responsibility initiatives and sub divisions.

She said, “Omas World of Glamour provide services such as Photography, Cinematography, Redcarpet events, Event coverage, Event centres, Makeup artistry, Event planning, Media consultancy, Film Production, Online TV studio, Enlargement frames, Crane and drone services. It also includes The Omas Mega 4 Project which includes Omas foundation for hope, Face of Omas, Omas Studios TV and My Story.

“Omas foundation for hope was inspired by compassion for the needy and less privileged, an extension of our basic mission which is playing an active role in ensuring that people are empowered to release their potential because this ultimately impacts our business. While Face of Omas is an annual pageant for the upliftment of the girl child. Omas Studios TV is an online TV studio and My Story is a movie on the life of the company’s vision bearer.” Ezeike explained.

“Omas Studios has been amongst the top in rendering quality services in the Media Sector of the country which has seen us bag some highly regarded awards such as, Enterprising Personality of the Year from the 7th GACA awards held in port Harcourt on 7th November 2021, Honorary Doctorate Degree by Omni Bible University Oklahoma USA, Special Recognition Award at the 10th Nigeria Festival of Awards held in Abuja in December 2021, nomination for Media Personality and PH woman of the year at the Port Harcourt Magazine awards 2022, to mention but a few.

Our latest expansion is yet another testament that we have the production capabilities that customers seek and for this, we are thankful.”