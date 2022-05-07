The Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrosheeed Akanbi’s new wife Firdaus has been crowned the Queen of his palace. The monarch made the announcement on Instagram as he shared cute photos of himself and his new bride, Queen Firdaus Abdullahi-Akanbi during the week.



The Oluwo professed his love for the Kano State born princess who he got married to in March.

“Every queen deserves a crown. My great progenitor, Oduduwa taught me to love my queen by crowning her and that was why the Olokun, the wife of Oduduwa was crowned. King Telu loves Queen Firdaus and he crowned her.” he wrote.



Recall that Oba Akanbi was once married to a Jamaican, Olori Chanel Chin whom he parted ways with amid controversy in December 2019.