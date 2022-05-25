Ondo East/West House of Representatives aspirant, Mr. Olumbe Akinkugbe has made good on his promise to make seed funds and interest-free loans available to young people in his constituency.

Yesterday, the immediate past Chairman of Ondo State Information Technology Agency, unveiled an N5 million revolving interest-free loan for Ekimogun Youth Connect, a youth group in Ondo East/West federal constituency.

While announcing the fund, Olumbe said “I have always believed in empowering young people with the right knowledge and financial support that will enable them to escape poverty and achieve reasonable success. That is why I have never been a part of political tokenism where people share bicycles and N500 naira notes and call it empowerment.”

Olumbe also noted that “this is just the beginning of such revolving funds for young people. My plan is to set up a billion naira fund once elected to create jobs, support businesses, and stimulate the local economy.”

Reacting to the launch of the fund, the leader of Ekimogun Youth Connect, Mr. Lucas Famakinwa, expressed gratitude to Olumbe for keeping to his promise.

He said “today is a special day for Ekimogun youths. With this fund, the lives of many young people will change for good. We want to thank you for doing what you said you will do. Indeed, this is not just a slogan for you but a true commitment. We sincerely pray that you clinch the ticket this weekend.