Olufemi Ajadi, the presidential aspirant on the platform of the New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP), led thousands of his supporters to the Southwest Leader of the party, Alhaji Olabisi Olopo-Eniyan, at his residence in Ibadan, Oyo State.

Ajadi embarked on the visit on Thursday alongside Ogun State Chairman of NNPP, Comrade Olamiposi Sunday Oginni, and other leaders of the party in the South-West.

However, Olopo-Eniyan who was happy to see the crowd told the southwest members that the executive members at the national level had always commended the efforts of the Southwest members, adding that the request of the southwest members must be granted when the time comes for that.

“I am happy with the decision of the Ogun State party chairman in bringing the presidential aspirant, Olufemi Ajadi, and the Southwest members to visit me and this has allowed me to see the leaders face to face once again,” he said.

He said, “I want to tell you that by the grace of God that NNPP will be victorious in every state across the country.”

The Ogun State Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Comrade Olamiposi Sunday Oginni, on his part, said that the visitation to the residence of the Southwest leader, Olabisi Olopo-Eniyan, was to tell the leader that the executives at the national level should grant their request that the position of the vice-president should be offered to the Southwest.

Oginni said Ajadi has worked positively with the leaders of the states in the Southwest for the prosperity of the party and its members, adding that his efforts should be acknowledged and rewarded.