By Ademola Adegbite

Ibadan — THE Olubadan-in-Council has disclosed that it had agreed to resume the promotion of High Chiefs, installation of Magajis and other chiefs suspended at the beginning of the Muslim Ramadan fast.

It said the exercise would commence by the first week in June.

Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola, disclosed this, yesterday, while giving the report of the meeting, held at the Alarere residence of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.

The meeting had all the High Chiefs led by Balogun of Ibadanland and Otun Olubadan designate and former Governor of Oyo State, Owolabi Olakulehin and Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, respectively in attendance.

Ajibola said after the council might have completed the suspended exercise, it would be the turn of Iyalode line, which will follow by the installation of new Baales and Mogajis.

He explained that the meeting resolved to put its house in order and ensure that the council members are all carried along in the processes leading to promotion of Chiefs and installation of Mogajis and Baales.

Other members of the Olubadan-in-Council in attendance at the meeting were: High Chiefs Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe, Osi-Balogun, Kola Adegbola, Ashipa Balogun, Olubunmi Dada Isioye, Ekerin Balogun and Abiodun Azeez Agagagugu, Ekerin Balogun.

Also present were: High Chiefs Eddy Oyewole, Osi-Olubadan designate, Abiodun Kola-Daisi, Ashipa Olubadan designate and Hamidu Ajibade, Ekerin Olubadan designate.