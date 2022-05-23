By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Forum of Commissioners for Finance in Nigeria and Benue State Finance Commissioner, Mr. David Olofu has lauded the leadership of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, for the peaceful and transparent conduct of the House of Assembly and House of Representatives primaries in the state.

Mr. Olofu also acknowledged the efforts of the electoral officers, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to ensure that the process was credible.

The Commissioner who monitored the exercise in his Apa Local Government Area, LGA, told newsmen Monday that the success could be attributing to the wisdom of Governor Samuel Ortom and the state party leadership to ensure transparency in the process.

He said: “From the distribution of materials, to deployment of electoral officers and the eventual conduct of the primaries across the state, we must give it to Governor Ortom and the party leadership in the state for ensuring transparent conduct of the exercise.

“From what I have seen so far today in Apa and from what I gathered from my colleagues across the state, the exercise is already a huge success.

“The process was peaceful, transparent and credible too. We must not fail to acknowledge the role of the security agencies, INEC and the electoral panel, especially, those who conducted the primaries in Apa.”

Mr. Olofu congratulated those who emerged victorious including the House of Assembly candidate for Apa State Constituency, Mr. Abu Umoru, the House of Representatives candidate for Apa/Agatu, Pastor Ojotu Ojema and others across the state.

Meanwhile in the House of Assembly primary election in Apa, Mr. Abu Umoru polled 25 votes against Matthew Adobunu who came a distant second with 9 votes, while Pastor Ojotu Ojema polled 27 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr. Melvin Ejeh who scored 24 votes in the House of Representatives contest.