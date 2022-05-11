It is easier to keep the focus on our aspirations when we look through the shoulders of those who have gone before. It also assures that the dream, no matter difficult it may appear to be, is achievable.

Young people who are full of ambition normally look up to certain individuals who they consider as good examples and worthy of emulation. Nosa Okunbo, son of late Nigerian business mogul and philanthropist, Hosa “Wells” Okunbo, is well are on track to achieve his set goals as an aspiring professional basketballer.

Nosa, Okunbo who grew up in the United Kingdom with the ambition of becoming a footballer, encountered a twist of fate when he moved to the United States for college education. He found a new love in basketball and since then, has never looked back.

Another thing the teenage basketballer has also not looked back on is standing and speaking for the less privileged. He won the 2022 edition of the reputable Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award for his participation in community service with High Achievers Academy in the UK, and made history as the youngest recipient of the award. The basketball progidy has also been involved in his Heart of Gold foundation in Nigeria, through which he gives back to the citizens.

Euroknowledge, a leading consultancy firm, in the citation for the recognition awarded Nosa Okunbo, identified that he spends his term breaks volunteering at the High Achievers Academy UK (a supplementary study centre).

“Part of Nosa Okunbo’s strategy was to raise funds for the purchase of equipments for the children including basketball, boots, jerseys, stationery, transportation to events etc. He did this as part of his volunteering experience by: Making and distributing flyers to promote matches”, it said.

In a recent question and answer session, Nosa Okunbo revealed that basketball Legends Akeem Olajuwon, Joel Embiid, as well as active Antetoukounmpo brothers are his role models.

“My role models in basketball are definitely Hakeem Olajuwon and Joel Embiid, two African greats. The Antetoukounmpos are also people who I look up to because I think their story is very inspiring, especially because I have two younger brothers,” Nosa Okunbo stated.

Nosa Okunbo also received the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his outreaches through his Africa To The World (ATTW), a non-profit organization he founded not long ago.