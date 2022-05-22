Organisers of the Okpekpe international 10km road race say there will be in-competition doping tests this Saturday during the eighth edition of the World Athletics Elite Label race in Okpkekpe near Auchi.

Race Director, Zack Amodu reveals that provisions have not only been made for a full doping control for the event but also full medical services will be available at the venue.

”In line with World Athletics anti-doping rules, in-competition tests will be conducted for selected athletes during the race. This will be done to preserve the integrity of performances achieved at the event which is a World Athletics Elite Label race,’ said Amodu.

The Race Director further revealed that a minimum of eight athletes will be subjected to the tests that will be conducted in conformity with the provisions of the international standard for testing and investigations.

‘As a World Athletics Elite Label race, four men and four women will undergo the tests including 4 with EPO analysis. The testing kits needed for effective anti-doping have arrived. We have a doping station built in Okpekpe for the race. Only the elite athletes will however undergo the tests. Athletes who are required to take prohibited substances or methods written in the Prohibited List to treat an illness must apply for TUE (Therapeutic Use Exemptions).’

Amodu also assures of full medical services before, during and after the race.

‘The organisers have fully complied with World Athletics Competition Medical Guidelines in the organisation of the medical services provided to participants since the inaugural edition of the race and this year’s event will not be different.

‘To this end, Edo State University in Uzairue has graciously granted our request for an ambulance and medical personnels for the race. There will be two bus load of medical staff consisting of three consultants from the Community Medicine department, two medical officers, 24 nurses and four senior nurses,’ revealed Amodu.

‘As you can see, we are fully ready for the race on Saturday. It is a 10 kilometre road race over hills and tarred roads, starting from Apana Road and ending in Okpekpe town.’

The Okpekpe international 10km road race is the first in Nigeria to have its race course measured by a World Athletics certified course measurer and the first in West Africa to be granted a label status.

It is organised by Pamodzi Sports Marketing, leader in sports marketing, sponsorship, hospitality and rights acquisition business with operations in Nigeria.