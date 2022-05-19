By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

Barely 24 hours after Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu placed a total ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as “Okada” riders to curtail the unruly activities in the state, riders went berserk, Thursday, along Lagos-Badagry Expressway, attacking policemen and motorists in the process.

The armed policemen in defence, engaged the invading Okada riders who are mainly Hausa extraction of the northern parts of Nigeria, and neighbouring countries.

As of press time, it could not be ascertained if there was any casualty but several people sustained different degrees of injuries in the ensuing melee which occurred at about 9am and lasted there hours.

Sanwo-Olu, had on Wednesday, announced a total ban on Okada on all highways across six Local Government Areas (LGAs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of the State.

Effective from June 1, 2022, the Governor directed security operatives to enforce the proscription order across the listed councils. The affected councils are Eti-Osa, Ikeja, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, and Apapa.

The total ban order extends to all LCDAs under the listed councils.

The Governor gave out the directive at a meeting with Commissioner of Police, Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) at the State House in Alausa, Ikeja.

The fresh Okada ban followed the February 2020 restriction placed on the activities of the commercial motorcycles.

Sanwo-Olu said the government took the decision in line with the State’s Transport Sector Reform Law of 2018 to immediately address the chaos and menace created by operations of Okada in the listed areas.

Sanwo-Olu told the police to enforce the order without compromise, sternly warning that the State Government would not condone any security formation that relaxes the new ban in its jurisdiction.

He said: “After critical review of our restriction on Okada activities in the first six Local Government Areas where we restricted them on February 1, 2020, we have seen that the menace has not abated. We are now directing a total ban on Okada activities across the highways and bridges within these six Local Government and their Local Council Development Areas, effective from June 1, 2022.

Ojo police, Okada riders’ clash

Trouble started when men of the Lagos State Taskforce, during an enforcement exercise in Ojo Local Goverment Area, LGA, clamped down on Okada operators in the area.

In apparent move to resist the police from impounding their motorbikes, the riders pelted policemen with stones and other dangerous items.

The police on an attempt to repel the attackers shot several bullets into the air to scare them away.

It took about three hours with re-inforcement before the police could restore normalcy in the area.

The development led to traffic standstill as motorists and commuters were caught up in the violent clash.

In protest, the irate Okada riders blocked Mile 2-Ojo-Badagry Expressway axis, consequently, degenerated into state of breakdown of law and order.

Police said arrests were made with over 150 motorcycles impounded and illegal shanties demolished.

The Okada riders maintained that they can do their business as the axis is not affected by the ban order, moreso, the ban is to take effect from June 1 2022, hence, the protest, forgetting that there is a subsisting law barring their operation from highways.

Residents react

As the clamp down on okada intensified in some parts of Lagos, some residents of Ikeja, have hailed the ban, saying “it will reduce criminal activities to the barest minimum in the state.”

Ahead of enforcement of the ban, checks by Vanguard on Thursday, revealed some level of compliance as Okada operation was reduced in such areas as: Oba Akinjobi Way, Adeniyi Jones, Obafemi Awolowo Road, Allen Junction, Ikeja Under Bridge and Alausa.

Same applies to Ikeja Government Reserved Area (GRA) as the riders stayed off the axis.

However, the situation was different on Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway as the riders were seen in operation doing their business as usual.

This was noticed at Ladipo, Sogunle and PWD areas.

Some respondents who described the ban as a welcome development, told our correspondent that they will adjust to the new situation with time.

At Oba Akinjobi Way, Comrade Adesina Sobanke, expressed doubt that the ban will be sustained by the state government as “It’s not the first time okada operations will be banned in Lagos.”

Adesina said, “I will adjust to the system, after all, the ban was effective before and some of us have adjusted to the system. My concern is that whether it will be sustained or not.”

Funmilola Owolabi, a public servant, said she has moved on since the ban was enforced years back.

“I used to ride it regularly but a situation where one is ridding on a bike and being chased by security operatives, it’s risky. This happened to me a few years ago and since then, I have stopped ridding it.”

A typist, Chinyere Odogwu, said, “Motorcycles are very useful in gridlock prone areas but life continues incase of ban. I’m just worried that the situation should not degenerate into armed robberies in the state.”

Kehinde Ajayi said, “The activities of the riders have been causing sleepless nights in the state.

“It is unfortunate that Okada riders are banned from Kano and Kaduna States while they ride with impunity in Lagos despite the ban by the government.

“We are appealing to the Lagos State Government to rescue us from the menace of Okada riders in Lagos, they have taken over the state with impunity to the extent that they ride against traffic and avoid the use of number plates.”

At Allen Junction, some men of Lagos State Taskforce were sighted with their operational vehicles parked in apparent readiness to rid the area of erring motorcyclists.

At some of the places visited, some respondents urged government to make alternative provisions in the affected areas to alleviate the economic consequences on the Okada riders and residents.

Lagos taskforce vows to enforce ban

Meanwhile, in continuation of total clamp down on okada operators in the state, the Lagos State Taskforce, led by its Chairman, Chief Superintendent of Police, CSP Shola Jejeloye, had stormed Lekki axis in a sting operation at mid day, seizing at least 115 motorbikes for flouting the State Traffic laws of operating on restricted routes and plying the state’s highways.

Jejeloye said that the agency would make good its promise by ensuring that the illegal business being perpetrated by the operators will be frustrated in the state.

“This operation will be a continuous one not just in Lekki but in every other part of the State, and we will make sure that their activities are truncated till they abide by the rules.

“They will never be above the law no matter how large their numbers are. No retreat no surrender,” he vowed.