A group, Ohafia/Arochukwu Youths in Diaspora has Endorsed Kelvin Jombo Onumah as their candidate for the 2023 House of Representatives election in the federal constituency.

The group made this known in a statement made available to journalists by Elder Agbai Mbila, one of the leaders of the group. According to the group, Ohafia/Arochukwu Youths in Diaspora jointly selected and endorsed Kelvin Jombo Onumah after a thorough research.

“We embarked on a massive consultation with our people in Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency and Kelvin Jombo was selected following the clamour for a youth, women and men in the area.”

Kelvin Jombo is the most sustainable and prepared aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to represent Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency in the lower chamber of the National Assembly.

Jombo possesses an effective leadership qualities that can help transform Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency. He has the capacity to translate vision into reality and the contacts to bring development to the federal constituency.

In the last 20 years of his life, Kelvin Jombo has been putting smiles in the faces of our people through Kelvin Jombo Foundation.

Having reviewed the prevailing political situation in the constituency and state aswell Ohafia/Arochukwu Youths in Diaspora believe that Kelvin Jombo possesses all the qualities needed to lead Arochukwu/Ohafia Federal Constituency well.